Maoists Involved In Massive Extortion Activities In Bihar To Revive Its Magadh Zone: NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) have been involved in massive extortion and fund collection activities in Bihar to revive its Magadh zone. The revelation was made by the agency in a chargesheet filed against a member of the organisation in the CPI (Maoist) Magadh zone revival case.

The agency on Monday charge-sheeted the fifth accused, Anil Yadav alias Chhota Sandeep alias Mantu, a resident of the Aurangabad district of Bihar. He has been charged under various Sections of the IPC and UA (P) Act. The NIA had earlier chargesheeted four other accused in the case, registered on September 26, 2023, in connection with the attempts of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit to revive Naxalism in Bihar’s Magadh zone.

The NIA investigations revealed that Chhota Sandeep, an active member of CPI (Maoist), was involved in propagating the banned organisation’s violent ideology to motivate people to join it. He was also involved in raising funds through the collection of levies from local brick kiln owners and local contractors, in collaboration with other charge-sheeted accused, namely Rohit Rai, Pramod Yadav, Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav alias Ankush.