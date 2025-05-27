Maoists Confirm 28 Deaths In Abujhmad Encounter, Allege Basavaraju Was Captured Alive

Bastar: On May 21, security personnel achieved a major success in the ongoing anti-Maoist operation in Bastar, where Maoists have held sway for four decades. In the forests of Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh, 28 Maoists, including General Secretary Basavaraj, were killed.

Following the incident, the Maoist organisation released a press note confirming the death of 28 Maoists in the encounter. In the note, the Naxalites alleged that General Secretary Basavaraj was captured alive and later killed. The statement was issued by Maoist spokesperson Vikalpa of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. Bastar IG Sundarraj P also made a significant statement regarding the Maoist press note.

28 Naxalites killed in Abujhmad encounter

Bastar IG Sundarraj P disclosed that an anti-Maoist operation was conducted against the banned CPI Maoists in the forests of Abujhmad on May 21. In which an encounter took place with the Maoists, where the security personnel recovered the bodies of 27 Maoists, including the organisation's general secretary, Basavaraju.

The Maoists have admitted that 28 members were killed in this encounter. The Maoists took away the body of the killed Maoist, Nilesh, with them. In this encounter, the Maoist organisation's leader, Basavaraju, accused of the deaths of thousands of villagers and soldiers, was also killed. Thousands of criminal cases are registered against Basavaraju. He had a direct or indirect role in many violent activities for the last 40 years.

Naxalite leader Basavaraju was also killed

The IG said that the press note of the Maoists also mentioned that their other seven comrades escaped in the incident. But, the truth is that they ran away out of fear. Such incidents are coming to light regularly in recent times. The local Maoist cadres are not coming forward to save their big external cadres, he pointed out.

Wherever encounters are taking place, they are leaving their senior cadres and running away. The reason behind this is that states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been using local Maoists. This is the reason why local cadres are not coming forward to save Telugu cadres.

Maoists admitted by issuing a press note

Bastar IG said that it is also mentioned in the press note that the Maoists first attacked the security forces. In which DRG member Ghotluram was martyred. This makes it clear that first, the Maoists attacked the soldiers. After which, the soldiers retaliated in self-defence.

In all, 28 Maoists were killed in the retaliatory action of the security personnel. Along with this, Maoists also admitted, by issuing a pamphlet, that they killed another DRG member, Ramesh Hemla, in an IED blast. Paying tribute to the martyrdom of the two soldiers, the Bastar IG said efforts will soon be made to restore peace in the affected areas of Bastar.

