Maoist Pamphlet Warns Of Several IEDs Implanted In Bastar Region

Bijapur: In a pamphlet issued by Maoists, the villagers residing near the ills of Karregatta situated on the border of Telangana state adjoining Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh have been warned against foraying into the jungles as IEDs have been planted in the area.

Written in Telugu, the pamphlet reads, "Governments are seizing the land and forest land of farmers to fulfill the interests of landlords and capitalists. They made many agreements with multinational companies. We have planted hundreds of IEDs in the hills of Karregatta for our safety. Villagers are requested not to enter the jungle of Karregatta."

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said the authenticity of the pamphlet is being investigated. "If the Maoist leadership is serious about peace in the Bastar region, then they should stop all violent activities. On one hand, Naxalites are harming innocent people and security personnel by IED explosions and are proposing peace talks on the other. This is beyond comprehension."

Warning Naxalites, he said their only option is to surrender and shun violence. "Otherwise, Maoists will have to face serious consequences. A few days ago, the spokesperson of the Central Committee of the Naxalites, Abhay, issued an alleged pamphlet, demanding peace talks from the government and stopping Naxalite operations in Bastar. The pamphlet claimed that over 400 leaders and cadres were killed in the last 15 months."

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said if Naxalites want peace talks, then the government is ready for it. "We all want Naxalites to shun the path of violence and join the mainstream. The government will stand with them until their life is settled. The incumbent government still has three and a half years left. Everything will be fine in the timeframe," he told reporters.

Sharma said a Naxalite pamphlet, issued by the North West Sub Zonal Committee of Naxalites, has surfaced. "I want to tell them through the media that you should leave the path of violence," he added.

The pamphlet says Maoists are not against schools, hospitals, Anganwadi centres and ration shops. It talks about the deprivation of the villagers from electricity, water and roads.

"We are appealing to the comrades of the committee formed for peace talks to take this process of talks forward. I want to clearly say that there is no committee, nor will we appoint any representative. Such a committee was formed earlier, but it has not been implemented to date. It is our priority to bring development to Bastar. We are determined for this," Sharma said.

Sharma said that under the new rehabilitation policy, there is a provision for withdrawing cases against those Naxalites who surrender and go with the government.

"The Union Home Minister has clearly said that whether it is a Naxalite or a group or a big leader, we are ready for talks with everyone. Whoever wants to surrender can surrender. Assam has set a precedent for this, as those involved in the Bodoland movement laid down arms and are currently working in major organisations. Some of them have been elected as MLAs as well," Sharma added.