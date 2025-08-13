Maoist Gunned Down In Encounter With Security Forces In Chaibasa

Chaibasa: A fierce encounter between the security forces and Naxalites near Sauta village under Goilkera police station limits of Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Wednesday morning led to the elimination of a Maoist and the seizure of an SLR rifle from the spot, officials said.

Dr Michael Raj, IG (Operations) of Jharkhand Police, said the encounter took place during a joint search operation in the Goilkera area, a known Maoist stronghold. When the team of security forces entered the forested hill terrain of Sauta, Maoist cadres opened indiscriminate fire. A retaliation by jawans triggered a fierce gun battle which lasted for nearly an hour, with the exchange of several rounds of fire from both sides.

Raj said the Maoists suffered significant losses, with the killing of a member, whose body was recovered after the area was secured. The deceased is yet to be identified, he said, adding that security forces have intensified combing operations in the area to track down Maoists who managed to escape.

For the past several weeks, police have been conducting sustained anti-Naxal operations in the Saranda region and adjoining forests — dismantling Maoist bunkers, seizing large caches of IEDs, and recovering weapons.

Officials say the campaign aims to eradicate Maoist influence from the region. Raj asserted that the forces have been achieving "continuous success" and exuded confidence that Naxalite activities will soon be eliminated in the area.

This year alone, 23 Maoists have been killed in various encounters across Jharkhand. In April, eight Maoists — including top leader Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek — were gunned down in a major operation in Bokaro's Lugu Hills.

Earlier, police had claimed that Maoist activities are now restricted only to the Saranda jungles in Jharkhand as they have been eliminated from other areas. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier set the deadline of March 2026 for the elimination of the Naxalite menace. He also appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream by availing themselves of the government's rehabilitation package.

