Four West Bengal Devotees On Way To Maha Kumbh Killed In Accident In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad: At least four people from West Bengal were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the wee hours of Saturday in Jharkhand's Dhanbad while they were on their way to Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 1.30 AM near Daludig in Rajganj, when the vehicle, a Scorpio, collided with a truck parked on the roadside on National Highway 19, police said.

According to the police, the vehicle was carrying eight passengers from Hooghly, Bardhaman district in West Bengal. "The Scorpio rammed into the stationary truck, causing the vehicle to shatter. A car following closely also hit the Scorpio," said Alisha Kumari, Rajganj police station in-charge.

"Four people, including the Scorpio's driver, were declared dead at the scene. The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rajabali (driver), Piyali Saha, Temuli Saha, and Panoba Saha, all residents of Kamarpukur in Hoogly. The remaining passengers including Nita Saha (35), her nephew Sayan Saha (8), and Rahul Kumar (38), sustained injuries and were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH). Their condition is stable and they are receiving treatment."

Four in the other car including Anisha Saha, Angmuni Saha, Paglu Saha, and Vishwarup Saha were critically injured and transferred to JP Hospital in Dhanbad, where they are on ventilators, the police official said.

Nita Saha, one of the injured survivors, recounted the moments leading up to the crash, stating, "We were heading for the Maha Kumbh to take the holy dip when the accident occurred."