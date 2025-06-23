After Iran, Arab Countries Israel’s Next Target For Their Rich Resources, Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned that oil rich Arab countries would be the next target of Israel saying the jewish nation was eyeing their resources. According to Abdullah, Israel will attack those countries as well as Tel Aviv is eyeing their gas and oil resources.
Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters Nawah-e-Subah after addressing a women’s wing gathering, the former three-time Chief Minister said the United States does not want Iran to be a nuclear armed country.
"It is their (United States') long-time policy that Iran should not become a nuclear power. Even many Sunni countries are also against it. But it is unfortunate, they don’t speak up,” he said. “Israel is only a facade, America is standing right behind,” he added.
The war between Iran and Israel has escalated after the United States carried out strikes inside Iran, bombing the nuclear installation sites in the country with bunker buster bombs. In response, Iran has continued to carry out missile strikes in Israel with many seeing the conflict has potential to hit world economies.
Abdullah too sounded caution saying the escalation would devastate the economy of every country including India.
“I hope world powers will try to contain it and succeed in their efforts. Our situation will be bad in India,” he added.
Replying to a query on restoration of statehood, Abdullah said it is the right of people of Jammu and Kashmir but blamed the media for peddling lies.
This follows media reports of Bharatiya Janata Party led government mulling to set conditions including the fresh election to J&K Assembly for returning statehood.
“The media does not show the truth and are ahead in peddling lies. They only create mistrust. Statehood is the right of the people. They (the Centre) are not doing any favour to us,” Abdullah said.
Last week, Abdullah had warned of approaching the Supreme Court for restoration of statehood, blaming ‘dual power’ structure for the slow pace of development.
The former CM also announced setting up a National Conference 'Human Rights Wing' to be led by MLA Hasnain Masoodi, a retired judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
