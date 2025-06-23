ETV Bharat / bharat

After Iran, Arab Countries Israel’s Next Target For Their Rich Resources, Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned that oil rich Arab countries would be the next target of Israel saying the jewish nation was eyeing their resources. According to Abdullah, Israel will attack those countries as well as Tel Aviv is eyeing their gas and oil resources.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters Nawah-e-Subah after addressing a women’s wing gathering, the former three-time Chief Minister said the United States does not want Iran to be a nuclear armed country.

"It is their (United States') long-time policy that Iran should not become a nuclear power. Even many Sunni countries are also against it. But it is unfortunate, they don’t speak up,” he said. “Israel is only a facade, America is standing right behind,” he added.

The war between Iran and Israel has escalated after the United States carried out strikes inside Iran, bombing the nuclear installation sites in the country with bunker buster bombs. In response, Iran has continued to carry out missile strikes in Israel with many seeing the conflict has potential to hit world economies.

Abdullah too sounded caution saying the escalation would devastate the economy of every country including India.

“I hope world powers will try to contain it and succeed in their efforts. Our situation will be bad in India,” he added.