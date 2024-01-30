Three Soldiers Killed, 14 Injured in Encounter With Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): At least three soldiers were killed and 14 others injured during an encounter with Naxals in the border area of Bijapur and Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Bastar Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj has confirmed the incident. Police sources said that the injured soldiers were airlifted to Raipur for better treatment.

The IG has said 14 soldiers were injured in the encounter and they have been airlifted to Raipur and Jagdalpur for better treatment. He said as per the visuals received by them at least six Naxals were gunned down in the encounter.

He said the condition of the injured soldiers was stated to be stable.

Police sources added that the place where the encounter took place is the area between Jonaguda and Aliguda. "The soldiers from Tekalgudem camp had initiated a search. As soon as the group of soldiers reached between Jonaguda and Aliguda, the Naxalites, who already laid an ambush attacked them," police sources added.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj said the area where the encounter took place is a dense forest. In 2021, Naxalites had killed 23 soldiers in an ambush in the same area. Bastar IG P Sundarraj also added that among the martyred soldiers, two belonged to the 201 Battalion of COBRA while one belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to Bastar IG, a camp was set up to control the Naxalites, and soldiers were benefiting from it. In April 2021 also, 23 soldiers were martyred in an ambush by Naxalites in Tekalgudem. The force had gone out on a search in Jonaguda and Aliguda areas as part of an anti-Naxal operation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to the then Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai condemned the attack. "I strongly condemn the cowardly attack by Maoists in village Tekalgudem located on the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the peace of the souls of the soldiers who were martyred in the encounter with God the Supreme Father. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the soldiers injured in the encounter, and wishes for their speedy recovery," Sai said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.