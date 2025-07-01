Tamil Nadu: 5 Policemen Held For Custodial Death In Sivaganga

Sivaganga: Five policemen have been arrested in connection with the custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, where Ajith Kumar was taken in for questioning by the police after a devotee filed a complaint about missing gold jewellery.

Police initially claimed that Ajith Kumar suffered an epilepsy while trying to escape from the station and died. However, his relatives refused to accept this explanation and launched protests demanding justice.

A high-level probe was ordered into the incident by the Tamil Nadu government. Ajith Kumar's autopsy report released on June 30 revealed at least 18 external injuries all over his body, including his head, back, hands, and legs. This report confirmed signs of severe torture, leading the authorities to convert the case into a murder investigation.

Following this, a judge from a local court, Venkatesh Prasad, visited the scene. Based on the post-mortem findings, a murder case was registered under Section 196(2)(a) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act 303/2025 at Thiruppuvanam police station. Five arrested policemen were remanded in custody for 15 days. Earlier on June 28, six policemen were suspended in connection with the incident.

Tamil Nadu Police issued a statement saying immediate action was taken after they received the autopsy report. The police department said that they acted fairly and with utmost transparency in an entirely unbiased manner.

"The number of deaths at police stations has decreased in the last five years. The Tamil Nadu Police has taken immediate action regarding the incident. A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the matter," it said.