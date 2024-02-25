Nine Persons Dead in Multiple Vehicle Collision at Bihar's Kaimur

Kaimur (Bhabhua) : In Kaimur district, at least 9 people died tragically on the spot in a road accident near Devkali village in Mohania area on National Highway 2. After the horrific incident, there was a long traffic jam on the highway. Police and NHAI team reached the spot after getting the information and started taking out the dead bodies and investigating the whole matter.

According to the information reaching here, a Scorpio was going from Sasaram towards Varanasi. As soon as it reached Devkali village, there was a collision with a bike, resulting both the vehicles going out of control, jumping the divider and then crashing into the other side of the highway. There, there they had a multiple collision with a container truck.

A total of 9 people, including the Scorpio rider and the bike rider died tragically on the spot. The police are engaged in identifying the deceased. They have sent the bodies to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Mohania SDPO Dilip Kumar said that the Scorpio was coming from Sasaram which was going towards Uttar Pradesh via Mohania when the accident took place. He said that there was a multiple collision between the three vehicles.