Tirupati: Five People Killed As Car Rams Into Logistics Vehicle From Behind

The victims belong to the same family, hailing from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, according to reports.

Car accident in Tirupati district.
Car accident in Tirupati district. (Eenadu)
Published : April 28, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST

Tirupati: Five people were killed and two others were injured when their speeding car rammed into a logistics vehicle near the Thotapalli village in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, the police said. The accident took place on the Poothalapattu-Nayudupeta national highway in the Pakala mandal. The victims reportedly died on the spot under the impact of the accident.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital by the local people, where they are being given treatment, the police officials said. Of them, one person sustained serious injuries and another person remains in critical condition. The deceased persons belong to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, according to reports. The deceased include two men, as many women and a nine-year-old boy, who are said to belong to a single family.

"The car rammed into the logistics vehicle from behind, killing five people on the spot. It is a clear case of negligent driving," a senior police official said.

According to the registration number plates, the car belongs to Tamil Nadu, while the logistics vehicle was from Karnataka. On receiving the information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and began rescue operations. A case has been registered, and the investigation is on. The Police are in the process of identifying the bodies.

