6 people killed as bus hits tractor and car in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar(Maharashtra): Six people were killed after a state transport bus hit a tractor and a car in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident took place near Dhawalipuri Phata on Ahmednagar-Kalyan road in Parner tehsil at around 2.30 am, they said.

A tractor carrying sugarcane had toppled and another tractor was brought to offload the sugarcane from it. The driver of a car also halted and was helping the people in the off-loading work, an official from Parner police station said. "As the tractor took a turn on the road, a state transport bus approaching there collided with the tractor and the car. Six people, including some labourers, died on the spot," the official said. An investigation was on into the incident, he said.

