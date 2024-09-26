40 Drown Duirng Bath Amid Jitiya Festival In 14 Districts Of Bihar

Patna (Bihar): Forty people drowned on Wednesday during a bath amid the Jitiya festival, celebrated across 14 different districts of Bihar.

Aurangabad has registered the most number of casualties as 10 children--five from Ithat village of Barun block, four from Kushaha village in Madanpur block-- drowned. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the incident while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each bereaved family.

"It is sad that 04 children in Kushha village of Madanpur block under Aurangabad district and 03 children in Ithat village of Barun block died due to drowning while bathing. Instructions have been given to provide ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakhs each to the dependents of the deceased without delay. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief," he shared on X.

Seven persons including four teens died of drowning at different places in Kaimur. They have been identified as Kishan Kumar (16), Satyam Kumar (16), of Ruppur village in Bhabua block, Sumit Kumar (15) of Abhaide village in Ramgarh police station area, Anand Gupta (15) of Dadar village under Mohania police station area, Rohan Bind (10) of Tarhani village under Sonhan police station area, Anmol Gupta (8) of Kalyanpur village under Durgawati police station area. Five children drowned in Chhapra of Saran district on Wednesday.

In Patna, five including 4 women died due to drowning during the Jitiya festival. According to information, four girls had gone for a bath in Son River Amanabad Halkoria Chak village of Bihta late Wednesday evening. They slipped in the strong current of water and drowned. The body of a girl was recovered. A young man from Rajachak village of Bhagwanganj drowned after slipping into the Punpun River near Deoria bridge of Bhagwanganj police station while defecating. The body was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Five including four children drowned in Motihari of East Champaran district. The children who went for a bath with their family in Gariba Panchayat of Kalyanpur block slipped and fell into Somvati River. At the same time, a mother-daughter duo died due to drowning in a water-filled pit in Vrindavan Panchayat. Another child died in Vishunpurwa pond of Harsiddhi police station area while three died in West Champaran. Three people also died by drowning in the Son River in Dehri of Rohtas district.

Two children drowned while bathing in the Ganga River on Wednesday during the Jitiya festival in Begusarai. The bodies were recovered after an 18-hour-long search. The incident took place at Rupanagar Simaria Ganga Ghat of Chakia police station area. The families of both came to know about the drowning after seven hours. The deceased were identified as Kanhaiya Kumar (14), son of Bhola Singh of Shiv Sthan village under the FCI police station area, and Rishabh Kumar, son of Vijay Jaiswal of Behat Municipal Council.

