Many Opportunities To Increase India-Chile Cooperation In Trade, Technology: Murmu

New Delhi: Asserting that Chile is an important partner of India in the Latin America region, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said there are many opportunities to increase cooperation between the two countries in trade and investment, technology and cultural exchange.

The president said trade between India and Chile has increased in recent years, and many Indian companies have invested in Chile in various sectors. She said there is a potential for enhancing cooperation in these areas.

Welcoming Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on his first visit to India, Murmu said his political journey, from student politics to the post of president, is an inspiration for young leaders across the world.

She received her Chilean counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Murmu also hosted a banquet in his honour.

The president said the visit is an important milestone in India-Chile relations, as it is taking place at a time when "we are completing 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations".