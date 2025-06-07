Bijapur Naxal Encounter Enters 3rd Day, 7 Maoists Gunned Down So Far, Search Operation Continues

Bijapur: The anti-Naxalite operation of the security forces has been going on in Bijapur for the last three days. The force has killed a total of seven Naxalites so far in the encounter in the Indravati National Park area, Bastar IG has confirmed.

Several dreaded Naxalites were among those killed in this encounter. The bodies of about seven slain Maoists have been recovered by the security forces in the last three days. These include the bodies of Central Committee member Gautam alias Sudhakar and Telangana State Committee member Bhaskar. Two out of the seven bodies were recovered on Saturday.

Two out of the seven Naxalites killed in the Indravati National Park encounter are identified as Sudhakar alias Gautam, Central Committee Member (CCM) and Bhaskar Rao, Telangana State Committee Member (TSC). The security forces are in the process of identifying the remaining five unidentified Maoists, consisting of two females and three males.

Bijapur Naxal encounter: On Thursday, the encounter began between security forces and Naxals in the forests of the Indravati National Park. In this encounter, the soldiers killed Naxal CC member Narasimhachalam alias Gautam alias Sudhakar. Sudhakar was in charge of the education department of the Naxals. On Friday, security forces killed Naxal Bhaskar (45 years), who had a reward of Rs 45 lakh on his head. There was heavy firing from both sides. The soldiers recovered Bhaskar's body as well as automatic weapons.

Large number of weapons recovered: Along with the recovery of the bodies, a large number of weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site. Two AK-47 rifles have also been seized.

Some security force personnel have suffered injuries due to snake bites, bee stings, dehydration and other operation-related reasons. They are being provided necessary medical treatment. At present, they are all out of danger.

Search operation continues: Search and area domination operations are currently going on in the surrounding forest areas. There may be more bodies of Naxalites in the area. The centre and the state government have claimed that Maoism will be completely eradicated by March 31, 2026. As the deadline is getting closer, the anti-Naxalite operation is getting more intense. In this process, a large number of Maoists are being killed. A large number of Naxalites are also surrendering. Some Naxalites are opting for the new rehabilitation policy of the government.