Seven Killed, 15 Injured In Truck, Toofan Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sirohi (Rajasthan): Seven passengers were killed and more than 15 injured when a truck collided head-on with a Toofan vehicle near Kantal village under the Pindwara Police Station area of ​​Sirohi district on Sunday night. The accident caused chaos at the scene, drawing a large crowd of onlookers, who alerted the authorities.

CO Pindwara Bhanwarlal Chaudhary confirmed the incident, noting that SHO Hamir Singh Bhati and other police officers rushed to the spot. The Toofan taxi was severely damaged, trapping the passengers inside. Bystanders worked hard to free the injured, who were immediately rushed to the local government hospital. Due to the critical condition of many of the injured passengers, they were later referred to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prabhudayal Dhania and Pindwara Police Station Officer Hamir Singh Bhati also arrived at the scene to oversee rescue operations and ensure the injured were treated at Pindwara's Government Hospital.

