Many Incidents Of Desecration, Damage To Hindu Temples Reported From Bangladesh: Govt

The Indian government has called upon the Bangladesh government to "ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship".

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: Several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months and the government of India has expressed its concerns over such cases, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

The remarks were made by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha. The minister was asked whether there is an increase in the incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh, and if so, whether the government has taken up the issue with its Bangladesh counterpart.

The minister was also asked if there has been any response from the Bangladesh government on this and the efforts made by them to stop such incidents.

"Several incidents of desecration and damage to Hindu temples and deities in Bangladesh have been reported in the past few months. The government of India has expressed its concerns over such incidents, including the attack on a Puja mandap at Tantibazar in Dhaka, and the theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during this year's Durga Puja," Singh said.

The Indian government has also called upon the government of Bangladesh to "ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship".

The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh, he added.

India on Tuesday noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging the authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Police in Bangladesh on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

