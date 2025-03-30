Kullu: 6 Including 4 Tourists Die As Huge Tree Falls On Vehicles In Himachal Pradesh Storm

Kullu: A major mishap occurred on Sunday afternoon in the religious town of Manikaran in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Under the impact of gusty winds of a sudden storm, a huge tree got uprooted and fell down from the hill in front of the Gurudwara in Manikaran, due to which about half a dozen vehicles parked below were damaged.

The people travelling in the vehicles have suffered serious injuries. About 6 people have died in this accident and as many others have been seriously injured. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the team of the Kullu administration reached the spot. Several injured have been rushed to the hospital.

Fallen tree wreaks havoc in Kullu district. (ETV Bharat)

According to the information, hundreds of people had come to Manikaran on the occasion of Nav Samvat. During the storm, many people got stuck inside their vehicles which came under the fallen tree. The local people have immediately started efforts to rescue those trapped under the tree.

SDM Kullu Vikas Shukla said, "As soon as the information about the accident was received, the administration team reached the spot and the injured are being brought to Dhalpur Hospital through ambulance. Some tourists may also be among the dead. However, the dead have not been identified yet." Further action is being taken by the administration in this matter and all the injured have been sent to Dhalpur Hospital for treatment.

2 local girls among the deceased

Meanwhile, Kullu MLA Sundar Thakur expressed grief over the accident and said, "Initial information revealed that a hollow tree rolled down from the hill and 6 people have been confirmed dead, including two local girls and four tourists from other states. All the injured are out of danger. The deceased will be identified and post-mortem will be conducted at the Regional Hospital."