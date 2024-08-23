3 Die Of Drowning, Electrocution Due To Rain In Delhi

New Delhi: Three people, including a teenage boy, died in different rain-related incidents in the national capital in 24 hours since Thursday, officials said. The incidents took place in Ranjeet Nagar, Chanakyapuri, and Prem Nagar area.

In west Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar, a woman who ironed clothes for a living, died of electrocution when she stepped into a pool of water. "As per initial enquiries, the victim identified as Seema, 40, was electrocuted as current passed in waterlogged on the street. She was taken to hospital where doctors declared her dead," a police officer said.

Seema is survived by her husband, a labourer, and two children. At the time of the incident, she was returning home with her sister, who was saved from the same fate as she was walking a few steps away from her.

In central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, a 15-year-old boy drowned in rainwater collected on a roadside near The British School while playing with his friends. Police suspect the boy drowned as he was stuck under a car parked on the roadside.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man got electrocuted outside his house in north Delhi's Rohini area, police said. The victim, Sanjay, slipped into water accumulated outside his house in the Prem Nagar area and received an electric shock. He was declared dead at a hospital.

A video that surfaced online showed an MCD school, purportedly in Rohini, completely submerged in rainwater, with students seen climbing atop desks. There was no response from MCD on the incident.

On Friday, heavy waterlogging was reported from across Delhi with police receiving 15 complaints of traffic issues and 12 of waterlogging till the afternoon. The Public Works Department said it received around 50 complaints of waterlogging, 25 of which it resolved.

Major waterlogging was reported at Dhaula Kuan underpass and Sanjay Enclave in Mangolpuri. The work is still underway at Dhaula Kuan and a very small amount of water is left which will be cleared soon, a PWD official said. The MCD said that 16 complaints related to the waterlogging and five regarding tree falling were received by them.