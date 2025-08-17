Another Cloudburst Hits Jammu Kashmir: 7 Dead As Flash Floods Wreak Havoc In Kathua; Rescue Ops Underway

Jammu: With Kishtwar still reeling from the August 14 disaster, another deadly cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead and many others injured.

The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property, officials said. Bodies of seven persons have been recovered, while at least six others were rescued in an injured condition and are being shifted to the hospital, they said.

A joint team of police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the scene and joined the local volunteers. Landslides also hit Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station and Dilwan-Hutli in the Lakhanpur police station area, but there was no major report of damage.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Kathua. "Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena, after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh said.

He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while the Police Station Kathua has also been affected." "My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added. A few hours after his post, the death toll rose to seven.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety of people.

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthan...He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the office of the chief minister said on X.

It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.

Heavy rains have led to a sharp increase in the level of most of the water bodies, with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said. The district administration is closely watching the situation and has requested people to stay away from water bodies for their safety, they said.