Many Cong Leaders to Vote for AAP Candidates in Delhi in LS Polls, and Vice Versa

New Delhi: With the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and the Congress finalising their seat-sharing arrangements in Delhi on a 4:3 formula, senior leaders of both the parties will be casting their votes in favour of the other party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

Of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, AAP will contest on four seats namely New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi while Congress on the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi. Thus, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will vote for Congress while the stalwarts of the grand old party namely Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge will cast their votes for AAP.

Civil Line area, where Kejriwal and most AAP leaders reside, falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, which has been allotted to the Congress. This means, Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal and many other AAP leaders who are voters of this constituency will cast their votes for the Congress candidate this time.

On the other hand, several top leaders of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Kapil Sibal, Mallikarjun Kharge are voters of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which is under AAP. So, they will cast their votes for the AAP candidate.

A similar situation will prevail in Gujarat where Congress will field candidates on 24 seats and AAP in the remaining two seats namely Bharuch and Bhavnagar and Haryana where Congress will contest on 9 of the 10 seats and AAP on one seat.