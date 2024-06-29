New Delhi/Greater Noida: Three children died and five others are in critical condition after an under-construction house collapsed on Friday evening, police officials said.

The incident took place at Khodna Kala village of the Surajpur police station area at 4 pm when the children were playing in the house.

3 Children Killed, 5 Critically Injured After Under-Construction House Wall Collapses in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The Joint Commissioner of Police, Shivhari Meena, said that soon after the tragedy, police and administrative officials headed to the spot, and the children were immediately taken out of the debris and admitted to nearby hospitals.

A resident, Rahimuddin, said three children died during treatment, were identified as Ahad (4 years), Aadil (8 years), and Alfiza (2 years). The remaining five are still in a critical state, who are Ayesha (16 years), Hussain (5 years), Sohna (12 years), Wasil (11 years), and Sameer (15 years), he added.

It is speculated that there was heavy rain in the entire NCR, including Delhi, due to which the roof and wall of the house collapsed. The under-construction house belongs to Sagir, and all the children were from his family and relatives circles.

A similar incident occurred on the same day in Delhi Airport as a portion of the roof of Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rain. Following this, one person died and several others were critically injured, police officials confirmed.