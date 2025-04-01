ETV Bharat / bharat

Manufacturers Asked To Recall, Stop Distribution If Drugs Are Not Of Standard Quality: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked manufacturing firms to immediately recall and stop further distribution of drugs declared as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) by the testing laboratories under CDSCO.

“The licensee shall on being informed by the Licensing Authority or the Controlling Authority that any part of any batch of the drug has been found by the Licensing Authority or the Controlling Authority not to conform with the standards of strength, quality or purity specified in these rules and on being directed so to do, withdraw the remainder of the batch from sale, and, so far as may in the particular circumstances of the case be practicable, recall all issues already made from that batch,” said Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel in the Rajya Sabha.

She said that under the Drug and Cosmetics Act 1940, the Drugs Inspector randomly draws drug samples from the supply chain for quality checks.

“Also, list of drugs of various companies, which are declared Not of Standard Quality/ Spurious/ Misbranded/ Adulterated by the Central Drugs Testing Laboratories are regularly uploaded on the website of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the heading of Drug Alert,” she said.

Replying to a query raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, on the plans to strengthen real-time tracking of drug quality issues using digital technologies, Patel said that an online portal, SUGAM labs is in place since September 2023 for integrating the drug testing labs of the CDSCO.

“lt automates the entire workflow for testing of Medical Products (Drugs, Vaccine, Cosmetics & Medical devices) to meet the quality specification and tracing the testing status in the laboratories,” she said.

The statement given by Patel in the Parliament assumes significance following the fact that every month CDSCO detects various drugs and medicine manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies as not of standard quality.