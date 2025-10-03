ETV Bharat / bharat

'Manufactured Disaster': Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre Agency DVC For Sudden Water Release

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government agency, of releasing 65,000 cusecs of water without informing the state government. She termed it a “deliberate” attempt to create a flood-like situation in the south Bengal districts during Bijoya Dashami celebrations.

Taking to social media platform X, Banerjee described the water discharge as “reckless” and “shameful” as it allegedly put “millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril.”

“Bijoya Dashami marks the close of Durga Puja - a time for joy, cheer and renewed hope. Yet, instead of allowing the people of West Bengal to conclude the festival in peace, the DVC released 65,000 cusecs of water without any prior notice to the state. This reckless act is nothing short of an attempt to inflict misery during our sacred festivities,” Banerjee said in the post.