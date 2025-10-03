'Manufactured Disaster': Mamata Banerjee Blames Centre Agency DVC For Sudden Water Release
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee termed the water release by DVC without notice during Bijoya Dashami a reckless act that endangered millions in flood-prone districts.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government agency, of releasing 65,000 cusecs of water without informing the state government. She termed it a “deliberate” attempt to create a flood-like situation in the south Bengal districts during Bijoya Dashami celebrations.
Taking to social media platform X, Banerjee described the water discharge as “reckless” and “shameful” as it allegedly put “millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril.”
“Bijoya Dashami marks the close of Durga Puja - a time for joy, cheer and renewed hope. Yet, instead of allowing the people of West Bengal to conclude the festival in peace, the DVC released 65,000 cusecs of water without any prior notice to the state. This reckless act is nothing short of an attempt to inflict misery during our sacred festivities,” Banerjee said in the post.
“By releasing water without intimation, the DVC has placed millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril. This is not a natural calamity, it is a disaster manufactured by the DVC (sic),” she said.
Banerjee also warned, saying, “Let me be clear: I will not allow anyone to carry out a Bisarjan (immersion) of Bengal. Every conspiracy against our people will be resisted with full force. Truth will prevail over deceit and good will triumph over evil. Joy Maa Durga!(sic)."
Banerjee’s post comes after state officials issued flood alerts in parts of Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts, blaming the discharge from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs that flowed into the Durgapur barrage and downstream areas.
In response to the allegations, the DVC has not issued a response. The agency has come under similar accusations of mismanagement, especially during the recent floods, when it was accused of poor coordination and being lenient in dredging.
