ETV Bharat / bharat

EPFO 3.0 Will Rollout Soon, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch the EPFO 3.0 version.

EPFO 3.0 Will Rollout Soon, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
File photo of Mansukh Mandaviya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Hyderabad: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch the "EPFO 3.0 version," which will allow subscribers to withdraw funds from ATMs, along with several other new features.

Speaking after inaugurating EPFO's Office Complex of Telangana Zonal Office and Regional Office here this evening, he said the 'EPFO 3.0 version' will be equivalent to the banking system.

"In the coming days, EPFO 3.0 version will come. This means EPFO will become equivalent to a bank. Like how transactions are carried out in a bank, you (EPFO subscribers) have your Universal Account Number (UAN) and you will be able to do all your work," he said.

"Neither do you to have visit EPFO offices nor do you have to go to employer. It is your money and you can withdraw it as and when you want. Now you still need to go to EPFO offices. I promise you, in the coming days, you can withdraw your money from ATMs whenever you want. We are carrying out such reforms in EPFO."

Mandaviya, who also virtually inaugurated Regional Office in Naroda, Gujarat and laid foundation stone of staff quarters in Gurugram, Haryana, said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, EPFO is changing and undergoing reforms.

Complaints are declining and services are increasing, he said, adding EPFO's system and working style have changed with a pro-people approach. He further said the EPFO platform is witnessing rapid changes and cited fund transfer, claim transfer and corrections in name (of subscribers), withdrawal of pension from any bank as among the reform measures undertaken for the beneficiaries. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also spoke.

Hyderabad: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Thursday that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon launch the "EPFO 3.0 version," which will allow subscribers to withdraw funds from ATMs, along with several other new features.

Speaking after inaugurating EPFO's Office Complex of Telangana Zonal Office and Regional Office here this evening, he said the 'EPFO 3.0 version' will be equivalent to the banking system.

"In the coming days, EPFO 3.0 version will come. This means EPFO will become equivalent to a bank. Like how transactions are carried out in a bank, you (EPFO subscribers) have your Universal Account Number (UAN) and you will be able to do all your work," he said.

"Neither do you to have visit EPFO offices nor do you have to go to employer. It is your money and you can withdraw it as and when you want. Now you still need to go to EPFO offices. I promise you, in the coming days, you can withdraw your money from ATMs whenever you want. We are carrying out such reforms in EPFO."

Mandaviya, who also virtually inaugurated Regional Office in Naroda, Gujarat and laid foundation stone of staff quarters in Gurugram, Haryana, said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, EPFO is changing and undergoing reforms.

Complaints are declining and services are increasing, he said, adding EPFO's system and working style have changed with a pro-people approach. He further said the EPFO platform is witnessing rapid changes and cited fund transfer, claim transfer and corrections in name (of subscribers), withdrawal of pension from any bank as among the reform measures undertaken for the beneficiaries. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy also spoke.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EPFOTELANGANA ZONAL OFFICEMANSUKH MANDAVIYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.