Mansarovar Yatra: 45 Pilgrims Enter Tibet Through Lipulekh Pass

Pithoragarh: The first batch of 45 Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims passing through the Lipulekh pass here entered Tibet, situated at an altitude of 17,000 feet, on Thursday morning, said an official in the nodal agency for the pilgrimage.

Dhan Singh Bisht, in charge of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam's Dharchula base camp, said the pilgrims reached Nabhidang, situated at an altitude of 4,104 feet above Gunji on Tuesday and stayed there through the next day to acclimatise themselves.

During their stay in Tibet, the pilgrims will halt at Taklakot, Darchen, Dera Phuk, Junghui Poo and Kugu and will visit and circumambulate Mount Kailash and the Manasarovar Lake, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. This group will return to India via the Lipulekh Pass on July 18.

Meanwhile, another group of 48 pilgrims left for Gunji from the Dharchula base camp. This group comprises 34 male and 14 female pilgrims, including former MP Meenakshi Lekhi. This year, about 250 pilgrims will go on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in five groups through the Lipulekh Pass.