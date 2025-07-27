Prez Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Mansa Devi Stampede

New Delhi: President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mansa Devi stampede in Uttarakhand's Haridwar that claimed six lives and wounded several others.

Murmu prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a post on X, she wrote, "The news of the death of many devotees in the stampede accident on the way to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow over the incident, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.

He said that the local administration is assisting those affected, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on the social media platform X. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi," the post read.

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier in the day said that extremely distressing news was received about the stampede. He said rescue and relief operations were underway, and he was closely monitoring the situation.

"Extremely distressing news has been received about a stampede breaking out at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. Uttarakhand SDRF, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said in his post on X."

The death of six people in the heart-wrenching stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar is deeply saddening. I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow," the CM further said.

CM Dhami announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Authorities confirmed that relief work is still underway, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Further details regarding the Haridwar incident are still awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation. Every year, Haridwar sees a massive influx of pilgrims during the month of Shravan, especially at the revered Har Ki Pauri and Mansa Devi Temple.

