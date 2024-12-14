ETV Bharat / bharat

Manoj Parmar Death: Deceased MP Bizman Alleged Harassment By ED, BJP Leaders; Appealed Rahul Gandhi To Take Care Of His Kids

A combination of photos of Rahul Gandhi (left) accepting the piggy bank from deceased Manoj Parmar's son during BJY (right) file photo of Manoj Parmar ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: A purported note recovered after the deaths of a businessman and his wife who allegedly ended their lives in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday (Dec 13, 2024) has led to a slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

In the purported note that surfaced on social media, businessman Manoj Parmar urged Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders not to leave his children alone and accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders of harassment.

The Congress has claimed that Parmar and his wife were party supporters, and the ED harassed them over their political leanings. The couple’s children had gifted their piggybank to Gandhi during his "Bharat Jodo (Nyaya) Yatra". Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Akash Amalkar said the note received by the police was in the form of an application.

He said the family members of the deceased couple were still in mourning, so the police have not recorded their statements. Talking to PTI, Amalkar said he cannot reveal more about the note as the investigation is underway. Parmar and his wife Neha were found dead in their home in Ashta town of Sehore district on Friday (Dec 13) morning.

The note is addressed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and others. In a note, which appears to be typed and printed, Parmar has urged Gandhi to take care of his family.

Asked about the mention of Gandhi and Congress leaders in the note, the party's state president, Jitu Patwari, told PTI, "Congress is a party of the public. We will take care of them. Which is why I visited there yesterday."

Patwari alleged that the Parmar couple's death was not a case of suicide but a "state-sponsored murder", as the ED was being used to harass leaders so that they join the BJP. Several leaders joined the BJP after being harassed by the ED and other investigative agencies, he claimed.

In a post on X on Saturday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath claimed that Parmar and his wife ended their lives because he was harassed by the BJP government and ED officials.