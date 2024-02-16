Manoj Manzil Membership in Bihar Assembly Canceled after Courts Awards Him Life Imprisonment

Patna (Bihar): CPI (ML)'s Manoj Manzil membership in the Bihar Legislative Assembly was terminated on Friday after he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was elected from the Agiaon constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar. A court in Bhojpur sentenced Manzil to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old murder case. A notification has been issued by Bihar Assembly Secretary Rajkumar and Director Pawan Kumar Sinha. A copy of this notification has also been sent to the Election Commission of India, General Administration Department, Chief Minister's Secretariat and Bihar Raj Bhawan.

According to the notification on February 13 Manzil was sentenced to life imprisonment and his membership has been terminated from that day. After the termination of membership of MLA Manoj Manzil, CPI (ML) is left with only 11 MLAs.

The strength of the Left parties have reduced from 16 MLAs to 15 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly. The Grand Alliance has now 113 MLAs. However, it is understood that of the 113 MLAs, three RJD MLAs have become rebels and so the Grand Alliance has only 110 MLAs.

National General Secretary of CPI (ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that "as soon as the BJP government is formed, the work of crushing the opposition in the state has started."

"The MLA has definitely lost his membership but he has faith in the court. He will appeal in the High Court and he hopes that he will get justice from the High Court and Manoj Manzil's membership will be reinstated," added Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Manzil has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old case. He said he will appeal against the decision of the Bhojpur court in the Patna High Court and will continue to raise the voice of the oppressed, downtrodden and poor people.