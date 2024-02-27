Manoj Jarange's Language Is Political; Will Investigate: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the language used by Marathi quota activist Manoj Jarange is political and the state government will investigate on whose behest Jarange is speaking.

"Who decided the Maratha movement? Who told Manoj Jarange to protest again? We will give information about all this," Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Legislature. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar demanded in the House that Manoj Jarange should be investigated and a case should be filed against him.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar also took an aggressive stand in this regard. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed that the government should establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigate in this regard.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said, "We have nothing to say in the context of Manoj Jarange. His language is inappropriate. This language will not be tolerated. An inquiry will be made about it."

"Who asked him to speak this matter? It is a big conspiracy and it is becoming clear now. After Manoj Jarange Patil ended his protest and went home, who made him sit again and who decided to throw stones? Those who asked his followers to throw stones will now be thoroughly investigated. It is often said that the protest started because of the lathi charge by the Maharashtra Police. However, why did the police lathi charge? They had to do. This also has to be seen," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis added, "The meetings were held at whose house before the stone pelting? Who warned them? The information is now coming out."