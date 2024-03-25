Manoj Jarange To Take Decision on Fielding Independent Candidates in LS Polls on March 30

Jalna (Maharashtra): Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has announced that he will hold a meeting of the Maratha community on March 30 and take a decision on fielding candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, there is an opinion among his supporters that instead of fielding a candidate from each village for the Lok Sabha election, candidates should be given from each district and the Maratha community should make efforts to win that particular candidate.

Manoj Jarange announced that a decision in this regard will be taken on Sunday March 30. Sources said that no decision was taken in the meeting held at Antarwali Sarati as his most of his supporters did not attend it.

However, it is understood that during the meeting Jarange lashed out at the Maharashtra government-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Government should resolve the issue of Maratha reservation on time, this issue is going to be dangerous for the government in the upcoming elections," Jarange Patil had said.

"Earlier, the Maratha protestors of Karmala tehsil in Solapur district had reserved 19 acres of land for Manoj Jarange's meeting. However, as it was felt that the protestors would not come, the organisers reduced it to only five acres. However, the meeting place remained empty as the protestors did not turn up. Therefore, Manoj Jarange got angry with the organisers and left the venue in five minutes," sources added.

According to sources, in the Lok Sabha elections, the Maratha community has to nominate a 'right' person, who can represent them and take their issues.

"The Maratha community should take a decision and not support the candidates of any party, they should publicly support the candidates who will be fielded as independents and ensure they win the polls," Manoj Jarange had said. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and polling will be held in the state in five phases.