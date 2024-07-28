Union Budget will Benefit Rajasthan: Manohar Lal Khattar

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Union Power and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Rajasthan will benefit from the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar also accused the "Congress of doing politics in the name of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and Constitution".

"Rajasthan will get additional water under the Yamuna Water Agreement between Rajasthan and Haryana. Every state and all sections have been given importance in the budget," added Khattar, a former Haryana Chief Minister.

Khattar also claimed that BJP will form the government after the Assembly elections in Haryana which are scheduled to be held later this year.

On the question of Yamuna Water Agreement, he said an additional water apart from 24,000 cusecs of water, will be supplied to Rajasthan. He also accused Congress of spreading confusion about the Constitution and asked whether the Emergency was imposed in the country, was it in accordance with the Constitution.

Seats reduced in Haryana, not vote percentage: He said even though BJP's seats have reduced in Haryana in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the vote percentage has increased.

He also claimed that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a chance to a new person as Chief Minister of Haryana. Nayab Singh Saini succedded Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Focus on farmers, youth, women and poor in the budget: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that there are only four castes - farmers, youth, women and poor. The budget focuses on these four. 12 new industrial parks have been given in the country. One of these industrial parks has been allotted to Rajasthan, where 40,000 people will get employment opportunities after the facilities are developed."

The Minister also said that Agriculture-Horticulture Mission has been announced for the benefit of farmers. "This announcement has been made to make Rajasthan self-reliant. The land records of six crore farmers will be digitalised. Rajasthan can play an important role in making the country a global destination in the field of tourism. Upto 300 units of electricity will be given free under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme," concluded Khattar.