Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Plays Women Card, Hails Wildlife Conservation in Last Before LS Polls

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 110th and last 'Mann Ki Baat' ahead of the Parliamentary elections, lauded the advent of women power in the country. Appealing to first-time voters to actively participate in the democratic process, he said Mann Ki Baat won't be broadcast for a while in view of the Lok Sabha polls

Highlighting the success of NAMO Drones in the field of agriculture, he expressed delight that more and more Drone Didis are entering the fray. He chatted with one such Drone Didi Sunita Devi and asked her to share her experience with the technology. PM Modi also acknowledged the leadership roles of women in cleanliness and conservation of water.

"The success of Jal Jeevan Mission should be attributed to Water Committees led by women," he said. Today there is no sector where women are lagging behind, the PM said. Elaborating further, he said that they are playing a stellar role in usage of chemicals in agriculture.

He acknowledged the efforts of women as leaders and thanked them for their pivotal roles in different sectors. The Prime Minister interacted with a microbiologist Kalyani Prafulla Patil from Maharashtra and lauded her efforts in promoting the use of chemicals.

An elated Kalyani Praful Patil said, "I am not alone there are thousands of women with me. I thank you PM for making my life meaningful." Veering towards use of technology in conservation of wild animals, he said use of digital gadgets has played a pivotal role in the mutual coexistence of human beings and wild animals.

The number of tigers has increased in the country and technology has also come in handy to protect human beings from attacks from tigers, he said. There are cameras installed at borders to keep a check on tigers in Chandrapura village.

Talking about March 3 to be celebrated as World Wildlife Day, he said digital gadgets will be given priority and his government is leaving no stones unturned to promote them. He also made an appeal to first-timer voters to exercise their right in record numbers.