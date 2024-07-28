'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: PM Appeals Citizens To Participate In 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'; Cheers Olympians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' program on Sunday, addressed the pressing issue of drug abuse in India, emphasising the government's proactive measures to combat this growing menace. Acknowledging the widespread concern among families about the potential for their loved ones to fall victim to drugs, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, in 'Mann Ki Baat,' I have often discussed with you the challenge of the drug menace. Every family is worried that their child might get caught in the grip of drugs."

Highlighting the government's initiatives, PM Modi discussed the establishment of specialised Manas centres designed to address and mitigate the challenges posed by substance abuse. In a significant move, the government recently introduced the first-ever national toll-free narcotics helpline, MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra), aimed at providing crucial support and information.

"To help such people, the government has opened a special centre named - 'Manas'. This is a very big step in the fight against drug abuse. A few days ago, the Helpline and Portal of 'Manas' was launched. The government has issued a toll-free number '1933'," the Prime Minister announced. Mentioning the working of the MANAS helpline numbers, he said that it serves as a vital source for anyone who wants "necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation."

Additionally, it offers a platform for reporting drug-related issues to the Narcotics Control Bureau, ensuring all shared information remains "confidential."In his address, the Prime Minister called upon the entire nation—families, individuals, and institutions dedicated to eradicating drug abuse—to fully utilise the MANAS helpline. He stressed the importance of collective effort in "making India a drug-free society," urging everyone to take advantage of the resources available through this initiative.

Highlighting the success of Khadi Gramodyog's business, PM Modi said it has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time and asserted that the rising sales of Khadi and handloom were creating new job opportunities in large numbers.

"The Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you know how much sales of Khadi have gone up '400 per cent'. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers," he said. Mostly women are associated with this industry so they are benefitting the most, he added. "You must be having different types of clothes and till now if you have not bought khadi clothes then start buying them," Modi said.

With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give our athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level. He urged people to encourage them and 'Cheer for Bharat'. During the broadcast, he also interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematics Olympiad.

"A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal," Modi said. The prime minister also hailed the inclusion of the 'Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian. He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.

Highlighting Charaideo Moidam, a unique 700-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty of Assam, during his radio broadcast, PM Modi said, "Charaideo Moidam of Assam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India but the first site in the north east. Charaideo means 'a shining city on the hills'. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom Dynasty traditionally kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in Moidam."

Recalling the statue unveiling earlier this year at Charaideo Moidam, PM Modi said, "I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest structure on March 9 this year of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and bravery in Assam. You too should definitely include this site in your travel plans in the future." The Prime Minister also lauded the participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad and also interacted with them.

The campaigns undertaken by various states as part of International Tiger Day, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' programme in Madhya Pradesh's Indore found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address. "Tiger Day will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow. In India, Tigers have been an integral part of our culture. In our country, there are many villages where there is no conflict between humans and tigers. But where such a situation arises, unprecedented efforts are being made for the protection of tigers there as well," the PM said.

"One such effort of public participation is 'Kulhadi Band Panchayat' that started in Ranthambor in Rajasthan is very interesting. The local communities themselves have taken an oath that they will not go to the forest with axes and will not cut trees," he said. PM Modi said that due to this one decision, the forests in the region are becoming green once again, and a better environment is being created for the tigers.

Notably, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, situated in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, is one of the largest tiger habitats in the country. The PM also mentioned Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra, which is one of the main habitats of tigers. The local communities here, especially our brothers and sisters of Gond and Mana tribes, have taken rapid strides towards eco-tourism, he said.

Calling upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' in celebration of Independence Day. Emphasising the importance of this initiative, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, the day of August 15 is not far away. And now another campaign has been added to the 15th of August, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'."Reflecting on the widespread enthusiasm for the campaign in recent years, he noted, "For the last few years, everyone's fervour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' remains high in the entire country. Be it the poor, the rich, small households, or big households, everyone feels proud waving the Tricolour."

The PM highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He observed, "There is also a craze for taking selfies with the Tricolour and posting them on social media. You must have noticed that when the Tricolour flutters atop each house of the colony or society, within no time, the Tricolour starts appearing on other houses as well. That is, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' -- has become a unique festival in upholding the glory of the Tricolour."

He also mentioned various kinds of innovations related to the campaign, including products displaying the Tricolour in homes, offices and cars, and how people distribute the 'Tricolour' to their friends and neighbours, thereby highlighting the "enthusiasm". Encouraging participation, he urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on 'harghartiranga.com'.

The Prime Minister also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App, stating, "Every year before the 15th of August, you send me a lot of your suggestions. You must send me your suggestions this year as well. I will try to cover as many suggestions as possible in the 15th August address."

PM Modi concluded his address with a message of unity and anticipation for future achievements, saying, "My dear countrymen, it was very nice to connect with you in this episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'... Many festivals are also on their way in the near future. Best wishes to you for all the festivals. Enjoy the festivals with your family. Keep up the energy to do something new for the country. Thank you very much. Namaskar." (With Agency Inputs)