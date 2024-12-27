ETV Bharat / bharat

Manmohan Singh's Life And Work Profoundly Shaped India's Destiny: CWC

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday paid glowing tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he was a towering figure in India's political and economic landscape whose contributions transformed the country and earned him respect worldwide.

In the condolence resolution passed at the meeting, the CWC mourned the loss of a "true statesman" whose life and work have profoundly shaped the destiny of India.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others met here at the AICC headquarters for a meeting of the CWC to pay homage to Singh.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at AIIMS, Delhi, late on Thursday. He was 92. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

"Dr. Singh was a towering figure in India's political and economic landscape, whose contributions transformed the country and earned him respect worldwide. As Finance Minister in the early 1990s, Dr. Singh was the architect of India's economic liberalization," the CWC resolution read.

With unmatched foresight, he initiated a series of reforms that not only saved the nation from a balance-of-payments crisis but also opened the doors to global markets, it said.

"Through his policies of deregulation, privatization, and the encouragement of foreign investment, he laid the foundation for India's rapid economic growth. Under his stewardship, India emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, a testament to his brilliance and vision," the CWC said.