Manmohan Singh's Demise: Amit Shah’s Odisha Visit Postponed

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Odisha from Saturday has been postponed after the Centre declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, a BJP leader said here.

Shah was scheduled to attend a programme of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and hold a meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs and workers at an event in Kalinga Stadium here on December 29 along with some other programmes.

"The visit of the union home minister has been postponed due to the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh," BJP's Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera said on Friday.