Manmohan Singh Memorial: Congress, BJP Trade Barbs Over Former PM's Last Rites

Members of Sikh community during prayer meeting for the former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away at the age of 92, at a gurudwara in Ranchi on Sunday. ( ANI )

Alappuzha: As the ashes of late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river by the family on Sunday, the controversy around the manner of performing his last rites refuses to die down.

The Congress accused the NDA government at the Centre of having a “hidden agenda” for not identifying a designated space for Dr Singh's cremation where a memorial could be built later. The BJP hit back at the grand old party accusing it of politicising the former PM's death. Singh, who served as the first Sikh PM of the country from 2004 to 2014, passed away on Thursday Dec 26 at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.

The row over the former PM's death escalated on Saturday when Congress MP and LoP, Rahul Gandhi accused the union government of insulting the former PM.

“The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat,” Rahul wrote in a post on X.

“He (Manmohan Singh) was the Prime Minister of India for a decade, during his tenure the country became an economic superpower and his policies are still the support of the poor and backward classes of the country. Till date, respecting the dignity of all former Prime Ministers, their last rites were performed at authorized burial sites so that every person could have the last darshan and pay homage without any inconvenience. Dr Manmohan Singh deserves our highest respect and a memorial. The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community,” he further wrote.

Scaling up the attack on the PM Modi led NDA government, the Congress on Sunday said that it has long been the practice to set up a memorial at the same place where the last rites are performed. However, the BJP-led Union government mishandled the issue and worsened the situation, the party alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Kerala's Alappuzha, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said that not only the Congress party but also the Shiromani Akali Dal had harshly criticised the Union government on the matter.

"A designated space was not found for Manmohan Singh's last rites and memorial because the central government intervened in the matter with a specific hidden agenda," he alleged.