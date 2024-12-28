ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong Leaders Pay Last Respects To Ex-PM Manmohan Singh At AICC Headquarters

The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh being taken to Congress headquarters for party leaders and workers to pay their last respects to him, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the AICC headquarters on Saturday where top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to him.

Singh's mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters from his 3, Motilal Nehru residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle amid tight security. The procession reached the AICC office a little before 9 am. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters and other relatives were also present. Kaur also paid her last respects by laying a wreath.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several ex-Union ministers were among those who paid tributes to the former PM.

Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also there.