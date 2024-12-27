ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Sonia Among Top Leaders To Pay Homage To Manmohan Singh At His Residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the latter's residence, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

Draped in tricolour, the body of the former prime Minister was placed in a flower-bedecked casket at his residence, where leaders cutting across party lines paid their last respects to the departed leader. Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and other family members were present.

Sources said his cremation is likely to take place on Saturday as the family is waiting for one of his daughters to arrive from the United States. Other than Prime Minister Modi, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda also paid tributes to the former prime minister at his residence.

Top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, too paid their last respects to Singh. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders were also present.