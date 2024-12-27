ETV Bharat / bharat

Manmohan Singh's Demise: Govt Announces 7-Day Mourning

Union Government has declared a 7-day mourning period to honour the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In this Oct. 2, 2013 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the President's departure for the State visit to Belgium and Turkey at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
In this Oct. 2, 2013 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the President's departure for the State visit to Belgium and Turkey at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Union government announced a seven-day mourning period in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, according to officials. They also stated that the Cabinet will convene at 11 a.m. on Friday to pay tribute to him. Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

Manmohan Singh passed away in New Delhi on Thursday (December 26, 2024). He was 92. Singh was admitted to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital where he breathed his last late evening.

The Congress party has announced that all official party programs, including foundation day celebrations, will be suspended for the next seven days. Randeep Surjewala, Congress general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka, stated that the party has cancelled its "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally" in Belgaum, Karnataka, on Friday as a mark of respect for Dr Manmohan Singh.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said that as a mark of respect for the departed former prime minister, all official programmes of the Indian National Congress, including its foundation day celebrations, stand cancelled for the next seven days.

"This includes all the agitational and outreach programs. Party programmes will resume on 3rd January 2025. The party flag will be flown at half-mast during this period of mourning," Venugopal said on X.

Singh passed away after the Congress party finished its Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka, where all top party leaders were present.

