Sirsa Welcomes DU Move On Introducing Course On Sikh Sacrifices

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has welcomed the move by Delhi University (DU) to introduce a course on ‘Sikh Sacrifices in Indian History (1500-1765)’ at the undergraduate level. He has called the move a historic step.

The course has been introduced at a time when the country is observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur who had laid down his life for the freedom of religion. It is believed that the move will connect Delhi’s identity with its heritage.

The clearance for the course presented by the Centre for Independence and Partition Studies was granted during the Academic Council meeting of the DU under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday.

This four-credit course is available for class 12 pass students of every stream and will be taught in four units. The purpose of the course is to make the students aware of the development of the Sikh religion, sacrifices under the Mughal rule and dissent.

Sirsa disclosed that the demand to start this course had been raised after a meeting of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

He said, “This is not just a course but a respect to the sacrifices of the Gurus, particularly Guru Tegh Bahadur who made the supreme sacrifice for truth and freedom of religion. The new course will introduce the students to Sikh history, sacrifice, social leadership and spiritual boldness. It will include theoretical content along with field visits and screenings.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said that under his leadership Sikh heritage and history have found recognition at the national level. He called upon the other universities, including those in Punjab, to follow the lead taken by the DU in introducing this course.