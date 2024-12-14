Manish Sisodia Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Offers Prayers For Delhi’s Prosperity

Jammu: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia visited the revered Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra on Saturday to seek blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Delhi.

During his pilgrimage to the holy shrine nestled in the Trikuta Mountains, Sisodia performed traditional rituals and paid obeisance to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Speaking to the media after his visit, he expressed his deep faith in the divine power of the shrine and said, “I have prayed for the health, happiness, and progress of every citizen of Delhi. May the blessings of Mata Rani guide us in building a stronger and more united community."

In a post on X, Sisodia, who is out on bail, expressed his deep spiritual experience after participating in the morning Aarti at the Vaishno Devi temple. He described the experience as "extraordinary," filling his mind with peace, energy, and positivity. Sisodia highlighted that Maa Vaishno Devi embodies the union of the three energies – Sat, Raj, and Tam – which guide and energise life.

He also offered a prayer to Maa Vaishno Devi, asking for blessings of happiness, peace, and prosperity for all, along with the courage to face life's challenges and the inspiration to reach new heights. Sisodia also thanked the shrine authorities and security personnel for their dedication in managing the large number of devotees visiting the site daily.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine, a significant pilgrimage destination for millions across the country, attracts devotees seeking spiritual solace and blessings for personal and communal prosperity. Sisodia’s visit comes amid growing discussions on various developmental initiatives in Delhi, signalling his commitment to ensuring progress while seeking divine guidance.

For the record, Sisodia has been fielded by the AAP for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in 2025. Sisodia has been fielded from the Jangpura Assembly seat in Delhi. The AAP is trying to retain the power in the national capital.