Manipur's Kuki, Meitei, Naga Factions Hold First Joint Meeting With MHA, Appeal For Peace

New Delhi: The first-ever talks between the warring factions of Manipur-Kukis and Meiteis as well as Nagas, initiated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took place in Delhi on Tuesday.

“A group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met in New Delhi today to discuss the current scenario in the state. The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The leaders of all three communities met face-to-face with Home Ministry officials at an IB guest house in the national capital and discussed several vital factors required to bring peace to the State. BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and advisor (Northeast) in the Home Ministry AK Mishra were present in the meeting. Rajesh Kumble, deputy director of IB, was also present in the meeting.

Three Naga legislators, including Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah also attended the meeting in the national capital. Although no leaders made any statement during the meeting, sources said that the meeting discussed all vital issues required to bring an immediate solution to the problem.

Violence in Manipur has been continuing for more than 17 months. Over 220 civilians died and more than 65,000 people have been displaced ever since the clash started in May last year. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza said that the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs met Home Ministry officials separately and they were voicing what the people wanted.

It is worth mentioning that ITLF is a Civil Society organisation representing the Kuki community. “The Kuki-Zo people wanted a separate administration in the form of UT with the legislature. There can’t be talk of peace before this demand is met,” said Ginza.