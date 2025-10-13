ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipuri Woman Dead, Man Injured After Domestic Dispute In Delhi's Munirka

New Delhi: A woman from Manipur died and a man was injured following an alleged domestic dispute in a house in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, police said on Monday. A PCR call was received at the Kishangarh Police Station on Sunday regarding a quarrel between a husband and wife at Munirka Village, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Thempi Khongsai, a resident of Munirka Village and a native of Senapati district, Manipur. She worked as a beautician, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The injured has been identified as Thangjam Viney Meitei, a grocery shop owner from Bishnupur in Manipur, currently residing in Munirka Village.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two had been living together for about three years. On Saturday, they quarrelled, following which the woman called her father to inform him about the argument. Her father then alerted the landlady, whose daughter made a PCR call to the police, the officer added.

Goel said that police reached the spot and broke down the house's main entrance door and the bathroom door, which were locked from the inside.

They found the couple lying on the floor and bleeding from their necks, he said. Police recovered a blood-stained knife from the scene.