Manipur Violence: SC Asks State To Provide Details On Arson, Encroachments Of Properties

Supreme Court fixed plea for hearing in week commencing January 20 after directing Government to provide details on arson, and encroachments of properties burnt.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Manipur government to provide details in a sealed cover on the dwelling units and properties burnt either fully or partially, and encroached upon during the ethnic violence in the state.

The top court asked the state government to spell out details of its actions taken against the culprits and the encroachers. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar fixed the plea for hearing in the week commencing January 20.

In August last year, the top court had ordered the setting up of a committee of three former women high court judges to oversee the relief and rehabilitation of victims and compensation to them besides asking former Maharashtra police chief Dattatray Padsalgikar to monitor the probe in criminal cases.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

