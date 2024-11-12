Manipur: Situation Tense In Jiribam Day After Killing Of 11 Suspected Militants

Imphal: The situation in Manipur's Jiribam remained tense on Tuesday as prohibitory orders were enforced and security forces patrolled vulnerable points a day after eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight in the district.
The district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, while an operation was launched to trace missing persons, officials said. A shutdown has been observed since 5 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against the killing of suspected insurgents, the officials said.
Eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district, they said.
Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, they said. Following this incident, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, police said.
The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to express their "collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead". In a series of attacks, the suspected militants torched several shops and houses in and around the Jakurador Karong market, besides the Borobekra police station and the CRPF camp located adjacent to it.
As the security forces retaliated, a heavy exchange of fire began and 11 suspected militants were killed, the officials said. The exchange of fire lasted 40-45 minutes, following which the situation was brought under control, the police said. Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF and police were rushed to the spot, the police said.
On Monday evening, violent clashes were reported from various villages in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, the officials added.
Arms and ammunition recovered from several areas
In a week-long joint operation, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces recovered 29 weapons, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition and other war-like stores (WLS) from several districts of Manipur, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Monday.
Security forces recovered weapons, Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition and other war-like stores from both the hill and valley regions from Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi. Bishnupur, Tengnoupal and Kakching districts of Manipur, the ministry added.
As per the release, acting on specific information regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general areas of Samukom Village in Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a coordinated search operation on 04 November 2024 and recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), explosive material, ammunition and other war-like stores.
In the general area Uyok, Bishnupur district one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel (SBBL) guns, one 9mm pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered in a joint operation led by Assam Rifles.
From Thingom area of Yangoi Lambi, Imphal West District Assam Rifles recovered one 9mm carbine machine gun, one grenade launcher, one 9mm pistol, grenades and ammunition on 08 November, the ministry said.
"On Nov 9, one .303 Rifle, two Pistols, six 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles, One .22 Rifle and ammunition recovered from L Khonomphai village Jungles in Sangaikot of Churachandpur district and one 5.56mm INSAS Rifle, one point 303 rifle, two SBBL guns, two 0.22 pistols, two improvised projectile launchers, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores from S Choungoubung and the Maohing of Kangpokpi district," the ministry said.
On Nov 10, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and BSF launched an intelligence-based operation to recover arms and ammunition from general area Utangpokpi in Kakching District and recovered one 0.22 Rifle, ammunition and other war-like stores.
"The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal. The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region," it added. (With Agency inputs)
