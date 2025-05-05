Manipur Violence: SC Seeks Fresh Report On Probe Into Alleged Audio Clips Of Ex-CM Biren Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday examined a forensic report on the authenticity of leaked audio clips alleging the role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence and asked the solicitor general Tushar Mehta to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Mehta, representing the state government, contended that the FSL report has been filed and “we need a month to probe it”. Mehta said that the matter can be taken up by the Manipur High Court now as “peace is prevailing now and the probe can go on”.

The bench opened the sealed cover report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) submitted by Mehta and asked him to seek instruction from the officers with regard to the investigation into the matter.

The CJI said, “Let us keep the petitioners aside and if something wrong has been done then let us look into it rather than protecting anyone…”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), contended that the probe pertains to the former chief minister and it should be fair. The bench said now, “We have the President Rule there”, and it should not be a problem.

The CJI examined the report and told Mehta that he will have to speak to the officers about it. “The solicitor general to take fresh instructions on filing a fresh report after re-examination. Let it be relisted in the week commencing July 21, 2025," the bench ordered.

On April 17, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that a forensic report regarding the authenticity of leaked audio clips, in connection with the allegation regarding the role of former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the ethnic violence in the state, was ready and would be filed shortly in a sealed cover. On February 9, Singh resigned as the chief minister of Manipur. His resignation came against the backdrop of rumblings within the state BJP and also increasing demand for a change of leadership.

The petitioner had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into Singh's alleged role. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. It has been alleged that the recorded conversation prima facie showed the complicity and involvement of the state machinery in the violence against the Kuki Zo community. Bhushan had argued that in the clips Singh could be heard instigating the violence and protecting the attackers.