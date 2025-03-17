ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Violence: SC Extends Tenure Of Justice Gita Mittal Committee Till July 31

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the tenure of a committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, till July 31, 2025. The committee was set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Over 200 people were killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna also said that the trial of cases regarding the violence in Manipur, which are being probed by CBI, would be conducted in Guwahati. The bench noted the submissions of a lawyer regarding the trials in the cases, which were transferred to Guwahati for pre-trial proceedings by the apex court on August 25, 2023.

“We clarify that the trial of transferred cases will be held before the courts at Guwahati,” CJI said. The apex court, earlier while passing a slew of directions, had directed the Gauhati High Court chief justice to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with the transferred cases.

The apex court had transferred to Assam, 27 cases, having various offences, including the sexual assault case of the two women seen in a viral video being paraded naked. Of the 27 cases, 20 related to charges of molestation, rape, murder whereas three related to loot of weapons.

Today, the apex court extended the tenure of a committee headed by Justice Mittal till July 31, 2025. The panel also comprises former Bombay High Court judge Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon, former Delhi High Court judge. The panel was set up on August 7, 2023 by the top court to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.