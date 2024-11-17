ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur On Edge: Meitei Group Issues Ultimatum, Kuki-Zo Body Puts Funerals On Hold

People escape as smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire in Imphal. ( PTI )

Imphal: Manipur is on the boil again as mobs carried out violent protests and arson on Saturday night against the backdrop of the killing of three women and as many children allegedly by militants in Jiribam district.

On Sunday morning, the situation remained calm but tense in all five districts of Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six persons, three women and children each, allegedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.