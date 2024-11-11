ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur: 11 Suspected Militants Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Jiribam Dist

Imphal: Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district on Monday, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out, they added.