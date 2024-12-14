ETV Bharat / bharat

Manipur Police Encounter: One Suspected Miscreant Killed, Six Arrested; Arms and Ammunition Seized

A suspected armed miscreant was killed, one injured, and six arrested after an encounter between police commandos and miscreants at Salungpham High School in Manipur.

A suspected armed miscreant was killed, and six others were arrested by the police in Manipur on Saturday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Guwahati: A suspected armed miscreant was killed, and six others were arrested by the police in Manipur on Saturday. The police said an encounter took place between police commandos and a group of armed miscreants at Salungpham High School, near Salungpham Maning Leikai in Thoubal district. The encounter led to the injury of one miscreant and the arrest of six others.

The incident occurred in the morning when the armed individuals, travelling in two four-wheelers, were initially pursued by the police on suspicion. The group opened fire on the police commandos, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in an exchange of fire. One of the miscreants was found injured and, despite being taken to a private hospital, later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Laishram Prem, alias Loktak Singh, the son of the late L Romen from Thoubal Khunou. During the operation, the police seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and electronic devices, including one INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), one Amogh rifle (5.56 mm), one .303 rifle, one SLR rifle, one INSAS folding rifle (5.56 mm), an Amogh rifle magazine with 27 live rounds, four INSAS magazines with 46 live rounds, two SLR magazines with 25 live rounds, one .303 rifle magazine with 37 live rounds, and five mobile phones.

